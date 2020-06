Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great, first floor duplex in Squirrel Hill - Great, first floor duplex in Squirrel Hill has Two bedrooms plus den with one full and one partial bath- Updated kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher! Refinished Hardwood floors with exposed brick bring character to the space. Central Air, New Windows, Separate basement with laundry and room for storage-- Tenant responsible for all utilities! For more available units please visit www.rockwelrealty.com.



(RLNE5698372)