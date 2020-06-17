624 Hastings Street Unit 2

Amenities

Beautiful apartment ideally located in Point Breeze, just blocks from coffee shops and restaurants. The 64 and 71D bus lines are nearby to give you access to the city without having to drive. It's also close to the universities, groceries and shopping of East Liberty, and Shadyside.



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood flooring

- Brand new furnace and newer energy efficient windows

- Dishwasher

- Washer and dryer in building

- Bright and very large living room and a separate formal dining room

- Private deck out back

- Storage space in basement

- Minutes from Shadyside, Oakland, downtown and the Waterfront

- Short, easy drive to Pittsburgh's nearby UPMC medical centers, University of Pittsburgh, CMU and central business district as well as to Allegheny General Hospital and Western Penn Hospitals

- Tenant pays all utilities

- No pets



No Pets Allowed



