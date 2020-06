5439 Jackson Street

Amenities

FURNISHED BEDROOM -ROOM FOR RENT IN FURNISHED HOUSE - 2nd FLOOR OF BUILDING . MOVE IN DATE - IMMEDIATE - SHARED BATHROOMS, KITCHEN & LIVINGROOM 2.5 bathroom apartment in HIGHLAND PARK. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage locker, and coin laundry in building + your per capita share of gas, electric, water , sewage, WiFi & Cable with HBO. KITCHEN, LIVINGROOM & BATHROOMS FURNISHED AS PER PHOTOS . POTS, PANS, DISHES, ETC R IN KITCHEN. PET & SMOKE FREE BUILDING. Date Available: May 14th 2020. $475/month rent + $675 security deposit required. ANNUAL LEASE. CREDIT SCORE UNDER 760 PAYS LAST MONTH'S RENT PRE-PAID IN ADVANCE. OCCUPANCY LIMITED TO ONE PERSON PER ROOM. Please submit the form on this page or contact chris larson at 412-496-0397 to learn more. IN PERSON SHOWINGS ARE SUSPENDED. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE . MOVE IN DATE IS NOW.