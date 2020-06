Amenities

FANTASTIC PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE CITY!!!!!!!!! Located next to the popular Overlook!!!! Newly painted and carpeted is this spacious one bedroom w/ fully equipped kitchen with new appliances. Such a great Location with easy access to The City with all its dining and entertainment also easy access to Major routes leading out of City.Coin opp clothes washers and dryers are located in basement for tenants use. All utilities are included except for electric. Prospective tenant has to fill out credit application and pays the first full months rent and security deposit equal to a months rent. Available immediately