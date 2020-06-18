500 Lockhart St Unit 209

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bike storage media room

Unit Unit 209 Available 08/01/20 St. Peters Residence is in the Deutschtown Historic District in the 23rd Ward of the City of Pittsburgh and is comprised of an 18,500-square foot vacant church building.



(Still Under Construction Available Aug. 1st )



Brand New to Pittsburgh! Beautiful Newly Renovated Luxury 1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment. Close to AGH Hospital, 279 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to a number of the city's most popular cultural and athletic attractions, including PNC Park, Heinz Field, the Benedum Center, O'Reilly Theatre, Carnegie Science Center, Andy Warhol Museum, Convention Center, Children's Museum, Three Rivers Casino, popular North Side cafe's, restaurants, and nightlife all within walking distance!



Property Highlights:



- Solid surface countertops.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Ceramic tile baths and flooring.

- New fire protection and state of the art security systems and the building is serviced by an elevator.

- Central Air.

- Washer and Dryer in Unit.

- Contemporary kitchen cabinets.

- Storage space for each unit.

- Free Bicycle storage.

- High Ceilings.

- Fantastic Natural lighting.

- Exposed Brick.

- An abundance of closet space.

- Off Street Parking! $75/month for the Avery lot and $50/month for the James st. lot.



