All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 500 Lockhart St Unit 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
500 Lockhart St Unit 209
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

500 Lockhart St Unit 209

500 Lockhart Street · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Lockhart Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
East Allegheny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
media room
Unit Unit 209 Available 08/01/20 St. Peters Residence is in the Deutschtown Historic District in the 23rd Ward of the City of Pittsburgh and is comprised of an 18,500-square foot vacant church building.

(Still Under Construction Available Aug. 1st )

Brand New to Pittsburgh! Beautiful Newly Renovated Luxury 1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment. Close to AGH Hospital, 279 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to a number of the city's most popular cultural and athletic attractions, including PNC Park, Heinz Field, the Benedum Center, O'Reilly Theatre, Carnegie Science Center, Andy Warhol Museum, Convention Center, Children's Museum, Three Rivers Casino, popular North Side cafe's, restaurants, and nightlife all within walking distance!

Property Highlights:

- Solid surface countertops.
- Stainless steel appliances.
- Ceramic tile baths and flooring.
- New fire protection and state of the art security systems and the building is serviced by an elevator.
- Central Air.
- Washer and Dryer in Unit.
- Contemporary kitchen cabinets.
- Storage space for each unit.
- Free Bicycle storage.
- High Ceilings.
- Fantastic Natural lighting.
- Exposed Brick.
- An abundance of closet space.
- Off Street Parking! $75/month for the Avery lot and $50/month for the James st. lot.

Listed on IkosHQ

(RLNE5797005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 have any available units?
500 Lockhart St Unit 209 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 have?
Some of 500 Lockhart St Unit 209's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Lockhart St Unit 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 does offer parking.
Does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 have a pool?
No, 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 have accessible units?
No, 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Lockhart St Unit 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 Lockhart St Unit 209?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity