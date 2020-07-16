All apartments in Pittsburgh
3818 Alexis St

3818 Alexis Street · (412) 330-0250
Location

3818 Alexis Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Greenfield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $450 · Avail. Aug 1

$450

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/01/20 One Room in Greenfield Close to CMU and Downtown - Property Id: 155696

Perfectly situated in the Greenfield near Oakland and Downtown. Available now for Oct 1st. Looking for male tenants. Currently, one tenant is a graduate student of Pitt, the other is a graduate student of CMU.

7 minutes drive to Downtown, Duquesne University, South Side and the University of Pittsburgh. Close to Maggee-Women's Hospital. This house is located close to Big Jim's Restaurant and the bike trail that takes you The Run to Downtown. If you like, you can ride the bike for 10 minutes to South Side, Oakland, Pitts, and CMU.

Gorgeous renovated single-family house: 4 BIG SUNNY bedroom, 2 Remodeled a tiled bathroom. The stunning living room ( Can be used as a bedroom) and dining room. Brand new fully equipped kitchen with plenty of kitchen cabinetry. Charming living space, hardwood flooring throughout. In-house free washer and dryer.
First-floor bedroom has a private bathroom ($500).
Second- floor bedroom with a shared bathroom. ($450)
Rent including water, WIFI,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155696
Property Id 155696

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5931916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Alexis St have any available units?
3818 Alexis St has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 Alexis St have?
Some of 3818 Alexis St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Alexis St currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Alexis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Alexis St pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Alexis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3818 Alexis St offer parking?
No, 3818 Alexis St does not offer parking.
Does 3818 Alexis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 Alexis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Alexis St have a pool?
No, 3818 Alexis St does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Alexis St have accessible units?
No, 3818 Alexis St does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Alexis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Alexis St does not have units with dishwashers.
