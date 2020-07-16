3818 Alexis St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 08/01/20 One Room in Greenfield Close to CMU and Downtown - Property Id: 155696



Perfectly situated in the Greenfield near Oakland and Downtown. Available now for Oct 1st. Looking for male tenants. Currently, one tenant is a graduate student of Pitt, the other is a graduate student of CMU.



7 minutes drive to Downtown, Duquesne University, South Side and the University of Pittsburgh. Close to Maggee-Women's Hospital. This house is located close to Big Jim's Restaurant and the bike trail that takes you The Run to Downtown. If you like, you can ride the bike for 10 minutes to South Side, Oakland, Pitts, and CMU.



Gorgeous renovated single-family house: 4 BIG SUNNY bedroom, 2 Remodeled a tiled bathroom. The stunning living room ( Can be used as a bedroom) and dining room. Brand new fully equipped kitchen with plenty of kitchen cabinetry. Charming living space, hardwood flooring throughout. In-house free washer and dryer.

First-floor bedroom has a private bathroom ($500).

Second- floor bedroom with a shared bathroom. ($450)

Rent including water, WIFI,

No Pets Allowed



