All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 3727 Frazier St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
3727 Frazier St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3727 Frazier St

3727 Frazier Street · (412) 518-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3727 Frazier Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3727 Frazier St · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
concierge
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
NEWLY REMODELED 5 Bedroom/1.5 Bath in Oakland! - Be the first to live in this brand newly remodeled 5 Bedroom, 1/5 bath in the heart of Oakland. Right next door to both CMU and Pitt, this amazing house is one of a kind in this neighborhood. Featuring five spacious rooms all with brand new carpet and luxury vinyl planking, this house will give you all the space that you need. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with freshly painted walls and new flooring that stretch straight through the house to the newly remodeled kitchen. Be the envy of all your friend with these amazing quartz counters, tile flooring, and brand new black appliances. The second floor features three massive bedrooms and a full bath with new fixtures. The third floor has an amazing loft space fully finished making it the best space for a cozy bedroom.

Enjoy OFF-STREET PARKING in the rear!!! After a long day of studying or working, relax on your covered porch or walk down the street to your neighborhood park. Live in Oakland without any of the negatives.

Come and see today! Looks even better in person.

Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.

Terms:
- All the utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Sorry, no pets.
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Frazier St have any available units?
3727 Frazier St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Frazier St have?
Some of 3727 Frazier St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Frazier St currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Frazier St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Frazier St pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Frazier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3727 Frazier St offer parking?
Yes, 3727 Frazier St does offer parking.
Does 3727 Frazier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 Frazier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Frazier St have a pool?
No, 3727 Frazier St does not have a pool.
Does 3727 Frazier St have accessible units?
No, 3727 Frazier St does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Frazier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Frazier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3727 Frazier St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity