3727 Frazier St

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking

NEWLY REMODELED 5 Bedroom/1.5 Bath in Oakland! - Be the first to live in this brand newly remodeled 5 Bedroom, 1/5 bath in the heart of Oakland. Right next door to both CMU and Pitt, this amazing house is one of a kind in this neighborhood. Featuring five spacious rooms all with brand new carpet and luxury vinyl planking, this house will give you all the space that you need. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with freshly painted walls and new flooring that stretch straight through the house to the newly remodeled kitchen. Be the envy of all your friend with these amazing quartz counters, tile flooring, and brand new black appliances. The second floor features three massive bedrooms and a full bath with new fixtures. The third floor has an amazing loft space fully finished making it the best space for a cozy bedroom.



Enjoy OFF-STREET PARKING in the rear!!! After a long day of studying or working, relax on your covered porch or walk down the street to your neighborhood park. Live in Oakland without any of the negatives.



Come and see today! Looks even better in person.



Also, enjoy our RPM resident rewards program! Our residents will receive a free Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



Terms:

- All the utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Sorry, no pets.

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly resident management fee (PURQZ, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



