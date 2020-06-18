All apartments in Pittsburgh
3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE
3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE

3205 Joe Hammer Square · (800) 963-1280
Location

3205 Joe Hammer Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE Available 08/01/20 FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE! - This four bedroom is located off of the Boulevard of the Allies and is in walking distance of Panera, Downtown Oakland, and has a bus stop right at the corner of the street.

Each bedroom is extremely large. Carpet and kitchen were recently updated. Living and dining room areas are very spacious and come equipped with a bathroom on each floor. Range, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Online rent payment system and maintenance system during tenancy. Please note, although this house is listed as a four bedroom the one room does not have a closet but there is more than enough space for a bed and dresser set.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

AVAILABLE 08/15/2020

If you would like more information or would like to schedule an appointment please call Catherine at 412-246-9209 also ask about the first month of free rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2005513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE have any available units?
3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE have?
Some of 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE offer parking?
No, 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE have a pool?
No, 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
