3205 JOE HAMMER SQUARE Available 08/01/20 FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE! - This four bedroom is located off of the Boulevard of the Allies and is in walking distance of Panera, Downtown Oakland, and has a bus stop right at the corner of the street.



Each bedroom is extremely large. Carpet and kitchen were recently updated. Living and dining room areas are very spacious and come equipped with a bathroom on each floor. Range, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Online rent payment system and maintenance system during tenancy. Please note, although this house is listed as a four bedroom the one room does not have a closet but there is more than enough space for a bed and dresser set.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



AVAILABLE 08/15/2020



If you would like more information or would like to schedule an appointment please call Catherine at 412-246-9209 also ask about the first month of free rent.



No Pets Allowed



