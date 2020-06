Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2BR/ 1 Bath is located in Point Breeze. Enjoy convenient access to Oakland's hospitals and universities, Shadyside shops and restaurants, Bakery Square, East Liberty & Public Transportation.



Property Highlights:

- 2nd floor apartment

- Large room sizes

- A mix of vinyl plank hardwood flooring and new carpet

- Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Large closets and features an in suite washer and dryer

- Walking distance to Frick Park

- 50 Yards from Bus Line



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Tenant responsible for all utilities / Credit and background checks required



Available NOW!

