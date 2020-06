Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning cc payments

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cc payments

311 Lawn St Available 08/15/20 Super House in South Oakland - Looking to live close to campus?



This 4 bedroom house has everything you need in a location you want.



Big Eat-in Kitchen with dishwasher



Backyard with Deck



Free Laundry



Call (412) 38-LEASE to schedule a showing.



Not exactly what you're looking for?



Check out http://www.amomgmt.com/rental_listings for additional options



(RLNE4659382)