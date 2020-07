Amenities

recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled three bedrooms unit in a duplex building on the first floor. High Ceilings, new bathroom in the main bedroom/living room. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. Prime Location, on a quiet north Oakland street. Steps from Universities, Museums, Library, Hospitals, Dinning, Shops, and Transportation. Laundry is in the basement. Tenants is responsible for all utilities.