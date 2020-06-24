All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

268 S Euclid Ave

268 South Euclid Avenue · (412) 518-2743
Location

268 South Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 268 S Euclid Ave · Avail. Sep 5

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
268 S Euclid Ave Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bathroom Available in up and coming East Liberty! - Available: SEPT 5th!

Description:
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean and spacious with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Central air, detached garage, washer/dryer. Enjoy the master bedroom upstairs along with the other two bedrooms. A welcoming kitchen and living space with a proper dining room on the main floor. 2nd living room or extra storage in the basement along with washer and dryer. Easy to maintain.

Just two blocks away from Whole Foods, tons of restaurants, entertainment, and bus lines. About 12 min drive from downtown.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!

Amenities:
Stainless steel appliances; Fridge, stove/oven (gas), dishwasher, washer/dryer, central air, detached garage, forced air gas heat, front 2nd level porch, cable ready, hardwood floors throughout, fenced yard

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant except for trash
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE4111237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 S Euclid Ave have any available units?
268 S Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 S Euclid Ave have?
Some of 268 S Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 S Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
268 S Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 S Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 S Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 268 S Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 268 S Euclid Ave offers parking.
Does 268 S Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 S Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 S Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 268 S Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 268 S Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 268 S Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 268 S Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 S Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
