Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage

268 S Euclid Ave Available 09/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bathroom Available in up and coming East Liberty! - Available: SEPT 5th!



Description:

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters. Very clean and spacious with modern features throughout for comfortable living. Central air, detached garage, washer/dryer. Enjoy the master bedroom upstairs along with the other two bedrooms. A welcoming kitchen and living space with a proper dining room on the main floor. 2nd living room or extra storage in the basement along with washer and dryer. Easy to maintain.



Just two blocks away from Whole Foods, tons of restaurants, entertainment, and bus lines. About 12 min drive from downtown.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks even better in person!



Amenities:

Stainless steel appliances; Fridge, stove/oven (gas), dishwasher, washer/dryer, central air, detached garage, forced air gas heat, front 2nd level porch, cable ready, hardwood floors throughout, fenced yard



Terms:

- Utilities paid by tenant except for trash

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



Background Check:



Credit

- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.



Income

- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



References

- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



About us:

Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



