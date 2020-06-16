Amenities
26 Millbridge Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - FULLY RENOVATED, Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/ Easy Access! - This huge, fully renovated 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms is located in the hip and convenient neighborhood of Allentown. With a beautiful, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large counters, and an outdoor seating area, this place is perfect for entertaining. In-house laundry and central AC too!
For more information or to schedule a showing, text/call us at 412-212-7101!
*Tenant responsible for all utilities*
QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
