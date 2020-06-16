All apartments in Pittsburgh
26 Millbridge Street

26 Millbridge Street · (412) 212-7101
Location

26 Millbridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Allentown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Millbridge Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

26 Millbridge Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - FULLY RENOVATED, Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/ Easy Access! - This huge, fully renovated 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms is located in the hip and convenient neighborhood of Allentown. With a beautiful, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large counters, and an outdoor seating area, this place is perfect for entertaining. In-house laundry and central AC too!

For more information or to schedule a showing, text/call us at 412-212-7101!

*Tenant responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE2723645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Millbridge Street have any available units?
26 Millbridge Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Millbridge Street have?
Some of 26 Millbridge Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Millbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Millbridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Millbridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Millbridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 26 Millbridge Street offer parking?
No, 26 Millbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 Millbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Millbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Millbridge Street have a pool?
No, 26 Millbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Millbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Millbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Millbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Millbridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
