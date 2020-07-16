232 Ophelia St

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils

Spacious and roomy 5 BR/1.5 Bath House in Oakland! Walk to Magee, Pitt Campus, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University bars, restaurants, shopping, and more!



Property Highlights:

- 5 large bedrooms plus small bonus room

- Three stories to allow plenty of space

- Beautiful front and backyard (landlord maintained)

- Washer/Dryer in basement

- Basement storage space

- Eat-in kitchen

- Close to campus, hospitals, and more

- Easy access to Schenley Park



No Pets Allowed



