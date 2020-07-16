All apartments in Pittsburgh
232 Ophelia St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

232 Ophelia St

232 Ophelia Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

232 Ophelia Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
South Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 1.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious and roomy 5 BR/1.5 Bath House in Oakland! Walk to Magee, Pitt Campus, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University bars, restaurants, shopping, and more!

Property Highlights:
- 5 large bedrooms plus small bonus room
- Three stories to allow plenty of space
- Beautiful front and backyard (landlord maintained)
- Washer/Dryer in basement
- Basement storage space
- Eat-in kitchen
- Close to campus, hospitals, and more
- Easy access to Schenley Park

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Ophelia St have any available units?
232 Ophelia St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 232 Ophelia St currently offering any rent specials?
232 Ophelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Ophelia St pet-friendly?
No, 232 Ophelia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 232 Ophelia St offer parking?
No, 232 Ophelia St does not offer parking.
Does 232 Ophelia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Ophelia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Ophelia St have a pool?
No, 232 Ophelia St does not have a pool.
Does 232 Ophelia St have accessible units?
No, 232 Ophelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Ophelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Ophelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Ophelia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Ophelia St does not have units with air conditioning.
