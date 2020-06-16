2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2

Amenities
This second-floor unit in Squirrel Hill is a great find! 2BR/1 Bath plus office and sunroom, this upper level of a duplex is full of light and charm. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, built-in decorative cabinets and decorative fireplace, tons of space.
Property Highlights:
- Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave
- Dining area
- Ceiling fans
- Two similarly-sized bedrooms
- Office that could be third bedroom (though much smaller)
- Pet friendly on case by case basis (fees apply)
- Washer and dryer hookups (in basement)
- Small, covered back patio
- Tenants pay gas and electric
