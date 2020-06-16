All apartments in Pittsburgh
2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2

2301 Sherbrook Street · (833) 207-4309
Location

2301 Sherbrook Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This second-floor unit in Squirrel Hill is a great find! 2BR/1 Bath plus office and sunroom, this upper level of a duplex is full of light and charm. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, built-in decorative cabinets and decorative fireplace, tons of space.

Property Highlights:
- Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave
- Dining area
- Ceiling fans
- Two similarly-sized bedrooms
- Office that could be third bedroom (though much smaller)
- Pet friendly on case by case basis (fees apply)
- Washer and dryer hookups (in basement)
- Small, covered back patio
- Tenants pay gas and electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 have any available units?
2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 have?
Some of 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
