2301 Sherbrook St Unit 2

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This second-floor unit in Squirrel Hill is a great find! 2BR/1 Bath plus office and sunroom, this upper level of a duplex is full of light and charm. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, built-in decorative cabinets and decorative fireplace, tons of space.



Property Highlights:

- Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and microwave

- Dining area

- Ceiling fans

- Two similarly-sized bedrooms

- Office that could be third bedroom (though much smaller)

- Pet friendly on case by case basis (fees apply)

- Washer and dryer hookups (in basement)

- Small, covered back patio

- Tenants pay gas and electric



Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



(RLNE5835993)