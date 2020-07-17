All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

225 Roup Ave Unit 24

225 Roup Avenue · (833) 207-4309
Location

225 Roup Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Friendship

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit Unit 24 · Avail. now

$725

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE!

Property Highlights:
- Tenant only pays Electric!!
- Garage parking spot available (fees apply, based on availability)
- Designated Storage Unit
- Coin-op Washers and Dryer
- Community Area
- Secured Building
- ALL utilities included (tenant pays internet/cable)

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 have any available units?
225 Roup Ave Unit 24 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 have?
Some of 225 Roup Ave Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Roup Ave Unit 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 offer parking?
Yes, 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 offers parking.
Does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Roup Ave Unit 24 does not have units with dishwashers.
