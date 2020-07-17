225 Roup Ave Unit 24

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access

Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE!



Property Highlights:

- Tenant only pays Electric!!

- Garage parking spot available (fees apply, based on availability)

- Designated Storage Unit

- Coin-op Washers and Dryer

- Community Area

- Secured Building

- ALL utilities included (tenant pays internet/cable)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881993)