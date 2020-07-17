225 Roup Ave Unit 24

Amenities
Beautiful Second-Floor Studio in Friendship! City bus stop less than one block away! Walking distance to Coffee Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and MORE!
Property Highlights:
- Tenant only pays Electric!!
- Garage parking spot available (fees apply, based on availability)
- Designated Storage Unit
- Coin-op Washers and Dryer
- Community Area
- Secured Building
- ALL utilities included (tenant pays internet/cable)
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5881993)