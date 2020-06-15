All apartments in Pittsburgh
2221 Jane Street

2221 Jane Street · (412) 265-8958
Location

2221 Jane Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 Jane Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2221 Jane Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled 4 Bedroom - Close to Carson St! Dishwasher, Central A/C, Laundry Included! - Spacious four bedroom/two bathroomlocated on the Southside Flats- just three blocks from East Carson! The entire home will have brand new hard surface floors, and a fresh coat of paint prior to tenant move-in.Kitchen will be completely remodeled, equipped with a brand new stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal!

First floor living room with high ceilings, exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors! FULL bathroom on the first floor. Three bedrooms on the second floor with another full bathroom and SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY! Back bedroom has balcony access!! Top floor has another private bedroom. Central air & heat throughout, on street parking only.

Available August 1, 2020!
$2,200/month, tenants pay electric/gas/water/sewage
Dogs permitted with additional $250 security deposit and $25/month pet rent

$2,200 security deposit, $30/person application fee. Tenants must pass background/credit check, and provide proof of income. Cosigners permitted for students.

Call/text 4122658958
elaine@rivaridge.biz

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2141316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Jane Street have any available units?
2221 Jane Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Jane Street have?
Some of 2221 Jane Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Jane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Jane Street is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 2221 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 2221 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 2221 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 2221 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Jane Street has units with dishwashers.
