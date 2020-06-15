Amenities

2221 Jane Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled 4 Bedroom - Close to Carson St! Dishwasher, Central A/C, Laundry Included! - Spacious four bedroom/two bathroomlocated on the Southside Flats- just three blocks from East Carson! The entire home will have brand new hard surface floors, and a fresh coat of paint prior to tenant move-in.Kitchen will be completely remodeled, equipped with a brand new stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal!



First floor living room with high ceilings, exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors! FULL bathroom on the first floor. Three bedrooms on the second floor with another full bathroom and SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY! Back bedroom has balcony access!! Top floor has another private bedroom. Central air & heat throughout, on street parking only.



Available August 1, 2020!

$2,200/month, tenants pay electric/gas/water/sewage

Dogs permitted with additional $250 security deposit and $25/month pet rent



$2,200 security deposit, $30/person application fee. Tenants must pass background/credit check, and provide proof of income. Cosigners permitted for students.



Call/text 4122658958

elaine@rivaridge.biz



No Cats Allowed



