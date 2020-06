Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

210 Wilbert Street Available 08/01/21 August Move-in! Mt Wash Property 3/2.5ba! - This house has 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms. Excellent Location and great price!



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2021!



Features

-clean carpets

-tile floors in kitchen/bathrooms

-huge rooms

-new, stainless appliances

-updated kitchen



This house is recently updated and in excellent condition.

Call today to see this property! 412-212-7101



For details or to setup a showing send us a message via 412-212-7101!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are NOT Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



(RLNE2731877)