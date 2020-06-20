All apartments in Pittsburgh
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
206 Bodkin Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

206 Bodkin Street

206 Bodkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Bodkin Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brookline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
206 Bodkin Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House Available 8/1! Recently updated - Laundry - Dogs Allowed! - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house located in the heart of Brookline! Living room, dining room, large eat in kitchen, bedroom, and half bathroom on the first floor. Kitchen comes with range and refrigerator provided. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the second floor. All new flooring and paint throughout. Washer and dryer provided in unfinished basement. Covered front and back patios, large yard, on street parking.

Available August 1st!
$1,100/mo, tenants pay all utilities
No smoking. No section 8.
Dogs permitted with $250 deposit and $25/mo pet rent

Security deposit $1,100. Application fee $30/person, tenants must pass background/credit check.

Call/text 412-265-8958
elaine@rivaridge.biz

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2583813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Bodkin Street have any available units?
206 Bodkin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Bodkin Street have?
Some of 206 Bodkin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Bodkin Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Bodkin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Bodkin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Bodkin Street is pet friendly.
Does 206 Bodkin Street offer parking?
No, 206 Bodkin Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 Bodkin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Bodkin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Bodkin Street have a pool?
No, 206 Bodkin Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Bodkin Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Bodkin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Bodkin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Bodkin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
