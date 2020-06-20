Amenities
206 Bodkin Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom House Available 8/1! Recently updated - Laundry - Dogs Allowed! - Renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house located in the heart of Brookline! Living room, dining room, large eat in kitchen, bedroom, and half bathroom on the first floor. Kitchen comes with range and refrigerator provided. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on the second floor. All new flooring and paint throughout. Washer and dryer provided in unfinished basement. Covered front and back patios, large yard, on street parking.
Available August 1st!
$1,100/mo, tenants pay all utilities
No smoking. No section 8.
Dogs permitted with $250 deposit and $25/mo pet rent
Security deposit $1,100. Application fee $30/person, tenants must pass background/credit check.
Call/text 412-265-8958
elaine@rivaridge.biz
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2583813)