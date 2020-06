Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning

Available ASAP - Great 3 Bedroom Home in South Side Slopes! - This great 3 bedroom home in the South Side Slopes in located seconds from the bus line, with easy access to the rest of the city, and has in-house laundry plus central a/c!

This is a must - see home with so much personality!



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

