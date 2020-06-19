All apartments in Pittsburgh
1336 Beechview Avenue

1336 Beechview Avenue · (267) 797-0807
Location

1336 Beechview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Beechview

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1336 Beechview Avenue · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF BEECHVIEW! - This newly renovated 5 bedroom home is located in the heart of Beechview with convenient access to all Downtown Pittsburgh and the South Hills has to offer. The main level of the home comes fully equipped with a spacious open-concept floor plan including a large living and dining room with original hardwood floors, a powder room with washer and dryer hookups, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances such as a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, central air throughout, and access to the basement for additional storage. Four bedrooms with two walk-in closets and a full bathroom make up the second floor while the entire third floor offers a fifth bedroom which could also be used as bonus living space. Additionally, the home offers a beautiful fenced in backyard as well as a lovely covered front porch to enjoy year round. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Reach out today to schedule your virtual tour!

Lindsey
Lindsey@rivaridge.biz
267.797.0807

(RLNE5698800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Beechview Avenue have any available units?
1336 Beechview Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Beechview Avenue have?
Some of 1336 Beechview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Beechview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Beechview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Beechview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Beechview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1336 Beechview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1336 Beechview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Beechview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Beechview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Beechview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1336 Beechview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Beechview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1336 Beechview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Beechview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Beechview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
