1336 Beechview Avenue

NEWLY RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM IN THE HEART OF BEECHVIEW! - This newly renovated 5 bedroom home is located in the heart of Beechview with convenient access to all Downtown Pittsburgh and the South Hills has to offer. The main level of the home comes fully equipped with a spacious open-concept floor plan including a large living and dining room with original hardwood floors, a powder room with washer and dryer hookups, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances such as a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, central air throughout, and access to the basement for additional storage. Four bedrooms with two walk-in closets and a full bathroom make up the second floor while the entire third floor offers a fifth bedroom which could also be used as bonus living space. Additionally, the home offers a beautiful fenced in backyard as well as a lovely covered front porch to enjoy year round. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Lindsey

Lindsey@rivaridge.biz

267.797.0807



(RLNE5698800)