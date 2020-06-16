All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1307 Rockland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1307 Rockland Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1307 Rockland Ave

1307 Rockland Avenue · (412) 467-6678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1307 Rockland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Beechview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1125 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont. The home has a lot of natural woodwork and charm with decorative fireplaces, built in cabinets and a window bench seat in the dining room.

**MORE PHOTOS** at
https://tinyurl.com/rocklandhouse

The main level first floor has an

+ entry hallway with coat closet,

+ living room with decorative brick fireplace and built in bookshelf,

+ dining room with decorative fireplace and large bay window bench seat,

+ kitchen with new stainless gas stove and refrigerator, appliance countertop, new tile floors

+ balcony off kitchen,

+ storage pantry

The second floor has

+ three bedrooms

+ full bathroom including clawfoot tub, shower, pedestal sink, beadboard trim, new tile floors

The third floor has a large finished room, plush carpet, lots of storage space.

The basement includes a laundry with a washer and dryer and ample storage space.

The rear yard is very private. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

The house is conveniently located two blocks from the WestField "T" Trolley Stop and a few blocks from the South Hills main bus routes into downtown and from there to Oakland for UPMC, CMU, and PITT. The commute is less than 4 miles to the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.

You are responsible for the utilities electric, gas, water and sewage.

Minimum one year lease.
Credit and Background Check required at zumper.com for $30.
A credit score minimum of 660.
We do not participate in any voucher programs.
We have a strict no pet policy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1133107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Rockland Ave have any available units?
1307 Rockland Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Rockland Ave have?
Some of 1307 Rockland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Rockland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Rockland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Rockland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Rockland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1307 Rockland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Rockland Ave does offer parking.
Does 1307 Rockland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Rockland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Rockland Ave have a pool?
No, 1307 Rockland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Rockland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1307 Rockland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Rockland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Rockland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1307 Rockland Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Oak Hill
475 Garner Court
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity