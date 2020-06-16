1307 Rockland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont. The home has a lot of natural woodwork and charm with decorative fireplaces, built in cabinets and a window bench seat in the dining room.



**MORE PHOTOS** at

https://tinyurl.com/rocklandhouse



The main level first floor has an



+ entry hallway with coat closet,



+ living room with decorative brick fireplace and built in bookshelf,



+ dining room with decorative fireplace and large bay window bench seat,



+ kitchen with new stainless gas stove and refrigerator, appliance countertop, new tile floors



+ balcony off kitchen,



+ storage pantry



The second floor has



+ three bedrooms



+ full bathroom including clawfoot tub, shower, pedestal sink, beadboard trim, new tile floors



The third floor has a large finished room, plush carpet, lots of storage space.



The basement includes a laundry with a washer and dryer and ample storage space.



The rear yard is very private. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



The house is conveniently located two blocks from the WestField "T" Trolley Stop and a few blocks from the South Hills main bus routes into downtown and from there to Oakland for UPMC, CMU, and PITT. The commute is less than 4 miles to the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.



You are responsible for the utilities electric, gas, water and sewage.



Minimum one year lease.

Credit and Background Check required at zumper.com for $30.

A credit score minimum of 660.

We do not participate in any voucher programs.

We have a strict no pet policy.



