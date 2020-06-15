Amenities

1103 Arlington Available 07/01/21 Available July 2021 - Spacious 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home w/ Prime Location! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is easily-accessible, located directly on the bus route. You are just minutes to Downtown and Duquesne University. Convenient parking, stainless steel appliances, and spacious bedrooms are just some of the aspects that make this property stand out! Plus, no need for trips to the laundromat, as there is free laundry included!



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/



EHO



No Pets Allowed



