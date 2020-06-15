All apartments in Pittsburgh
1103 Arlington

1103 Arlington Avenue · (412) 212-7101
Location

1103 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Allentown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
1103 Arlington Available 07/01/21 Available July 2021 - Spacious 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home w/ Prime Location! - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is easily-accessible, located directly on the bus route. You are just minutes to Downtown and Duquesne University. Convenient parking, stainless steel appliances, and spacious bedrooms are just some of the aspects that make this property stand out! Plus, no need for trips to the laundromat, as there is free laundry included!

*Tenants responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-Apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3725666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Arlington have any available units?
1103 Arlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 1103 Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Arlington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Arlington pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Arlington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1103 Arlington offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Arlington does offer parking.
Does 1103 Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Arlington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Arlington have a pool?
No, 1103 Arlington does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Arlington have accessible units?
No, 1103 Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Arlington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Arlington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Arlington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Arlington does not have units with air conditioning.
