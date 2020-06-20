All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1045 Flemington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1045 Flemington St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1045 Flemington St

1045 Flemington Street · (412) 608-7027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1045 Flemington Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/08/20 Spacious house near Murray Ave - Property Id: 291699

Fully furnished, 5 br/2 ba house, near Murray Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! -- 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom. -- All rooms and public areas are fully furnished, you can move in just with your toothbrush. -- Professional maintainer and always respond fast --Free street parking! -- Available Aug. 8th 2020 -- Every room has its own lock and large storage space -- Recently renovated kitchen and dinning room has all appliances like refrigerators, oven, stove and microwave -- Rent is $2100 plus utilities -- Washer/dryer in basement, free to use. 61ABCD buses are just at the corner! PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENT AVAILABLE. Tenants responsible for utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291699
Property Id 291699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Flemington St have any available units?
1045 Flemington St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Flemington St have?
Some of 1045 Flemington St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Flemington St currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Flemington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Flemington St pet-friendly?
No, 1045 Flemington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1045 Flemington St offer parking?
No, 1045 Flemington St does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Flemington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Flemington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Flemington St have a pool?
No, 1045 Flemington St does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Flemington St have accessible units?
No, 1045 Flemington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Flemington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Flemington St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1045 Flemington St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity