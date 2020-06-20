1045 Flemington St

Amenities

Spacious house near Murray Ave



Fully furnished, 5 br/2 ba house, near Murray Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! -- 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom. -- All rooms and public areas are fully furnished, you can move in just with your toothbrush. -- Professional maintainer and always respond fast --Free street parking! -- Available Aug. 8th 2020 -- Every room has its own lock and large storage space -- Recently renovated kitchen and dinning room has all appliances like refrigerators, oven, stove and microwave -- Rent is $2100 plus utilities -- Washer/dryer in basement, free to use. 61ABCD buses are just at the corner! PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENT AVAILABLE. Tenants responsible for utilities

No Pets Allowed



