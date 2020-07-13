Apartment List
parkesburg
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Parkesburg, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parkesburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Crystal Springs
200 North Church Street, Parkesburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
573 sqft
Situated in a landscape of wooded hills, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Rt. 30 and Rt. 10. Each unit offers fully updated kitchens, a patio, and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Parkesburg

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
333 North Bridge Street
333 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1008 sqft
To schedule a showing click the link below. https://www.compass.
Results within 10 miles of Parkesburg
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
13 Units Available
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr, Coatesville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1095 sqft
Nestled high on a wooded hillside in picturesque Chester County, Millview Apartment Homes boasts contemporary designs with bright and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:18am
12 Units Available
The Fairways
100 1st Montgomery Blvd, Thorndale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1500 sqft
The Fairways Apartments and Townhomes offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Thorndale, PA. Each of our unique, affordable apartment homes features pet-friendly living and an in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
231 Charles Street
231 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1104 sqft
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below. https://www.compass.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
216 BEAVER CREEK ROAD
216 Beaver Creek Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
1st floor 1 bedroom apartment in a charming converted carriage house overlooking over 30 acres of protected farmlands. A beautiful country setting yet just minutes from Downingtown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
769 CHESTNUT STREET
769 Chestnut Street, Honey Brook, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment with basement storage & off street parking. Rent includes water & sewer. Walk to restaurants, banks, stores, post office, library, & park. Short drive to major routes and PA turnpike in Morgantown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1064 WAYNE AVENUE
1064 Wayne Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
35024 sqft
This is a 62+ community . . . . . . Development is known as Hampshire Town Houses on Wayne Avenge off West Chester Road in South Coatesville. This unit is a 1st floor flat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1114 WAYNE AVENUE
1114 Wayne Ave, South Coatesville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
35024 sqft
2nd floor, 2 bedroom flat in a 55+ community. No pets, no 3rd party leases.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3791 HORSESHOE PIKE
3791 Horseshoe Pike, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Large 2 bedroom unit on first floor of rehabbed detached house. Off street paved parking lot. Next door to market. 7 miles to Morgantown, 9 miles to Parkesburg, 12 miles to Downingtown. Close to Rt 10 & Rt 322. Large yard (not fenced)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
35 PENN AVENUE
35 Penn Avenue, South Coatesville, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath ranch home located in the middle of the block on a quiet street in the borough of South Coatesville. This home is waiting for it's next tenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1440 Telegraph Rd
1440 Telegraph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Mobile Home that sits on a 2 acre lot alongside a 2 car garage in a beautiful country setting in Coatesville. Forced hot air/oil heat. Move in ready! (RLNE5917972)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parkesburg, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parkesburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

