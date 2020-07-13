23 Apartments for rent in Kennett Square, PA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
403 Mulberry Street
403 West Mulberry Street, Kennett Square, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
782 sqft
This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood in historic Kennett Square near downtown, surrounded by restaurants, shops, bars, 5-minute walk to Victory Brewing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
603 MAGNOLIA COURT
603 Magnolia Street, Kennett Square, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2280 sqft
Luxurious Townhome Rental Opportunity in KSQ Borough! Welcome to Magnolia Place! Available now, this gorgeous town homes will be the "talk of the town".
Results within 5 miles of Kennett Square

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
296 OLD KENNETT ROAD
296 Old Kennett Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5940 sqft
This stunning contemporary is the perfect place to practice social distancing. This 11.2 ac estate offers something for everyone. The focal point of the home is the LR and DR areas which are split by a beautiful twin column, double-sided fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
507 PENNOCK AVE
507 Pennock Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
This home was completely renovated in 2013 so everything is still relatively new & waiting for you to move in! First floor includes 9 foot ceilings throughout! Living Room and Dining Room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and newly built
Results within 10 miles of Kennett Square
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
35 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,268
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
$
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 N Village Lane
138 North Village Lane, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
138 N Village Lane Available 08/01/20 138 N Village Lane Pond Edge - Well maintained multi level interior townhome located in a quiet Cul de sac. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 North New Street
325 North New Street, West Chester, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
325 North New Street Available 08/01/20 - Beautiful home in a safe, wonderful, conveniently located neighborhood. Renovated Kitchen, 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Heat and hot water heater are gas. Tenants are responsible for utilities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
132 HESS MILL ROAD
132 Hess Mill Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2288 sqft
Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET
710 South Brandywine Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
119 FORSYTHIA DRIVE
119 Forsythia Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
138 W MARKET STREET
138 West Market Street, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL. 3 bedrooms. One Full Bath. One Powder Room. Work currently being done to convert huge storage room into a study. Occupancy allowed - 4. No Smoking. No Pets. No Laundry. Huge living room with one sofa and one love seat.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is July 20, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. 1 of these 2 units can have an open screen rear porch.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Westover Hills
16 WESTOVER CIR
16 Westover Circle, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
422 CENTERVILLE #2
422 Centerville Road, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
New Construction 2 Bedroom apartment with Central Air, kitchen with Granite counter tops stainless steel appliances. Off Street Parking in the rear of the house.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
741 DOWNINGTOWN PIKE
741 Downingtown Pike, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,995
Excellent commercial property located on busy Rte 322 in West Chester. This property includes a 2-3 bay with room for 2 hydraulic lifts.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
43 MILLSTONE LN
43 Millstone Lane, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Extensively renovated 3 story end unit townhome in the very desirable gated community of Rockland Mills. Enter this beautiful and meticulously cared for townhome through the spacious tile foyer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kennett Square, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kennett Square apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

