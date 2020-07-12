Apartment List
/
PA
/
exton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Exton, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Exton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
196 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
132 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Exton

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
278 W Boot Rd
278 West Boot Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury townhouse on a private drive situated on 2.5 acres of land. Minutes to Whitford and Exton regional rail stations, 30 Bypass and Route 202. This home has just been recently remodeled featuring high-end finishes throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2874 sqft
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 5 miles of Exton
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
19 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
47 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
27 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 North New Street
325 North New Street, West Chester, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
325 North New Street Available 08/01/20 - Beautiful home in a safe, wonderful, conveniently located neighborhood. Renovated Kitchen, 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Heat and hot water heater are gas. Tenants are responsible for utilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET
710 South Brandywine Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1612 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
430 S MATLACK ST
430 South Matlack Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Not a College Student rental Only 1 full-time student can reside here. 1ST Month is free for those that begin lease by July 15th, 2020! Walking distance to town. Lg 3 story Brick Single 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 4+ car off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
253 FLAGSTONE ROAD
253 Flagstone, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1380 sqft
Immaculate Town home in desirable Byers Station. Many upgrades and features make this the best rental value in this area, large living room, formal dining room,( can also be Rec.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
138 W MARKET STREET
138 West Market Street, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
STUDENT RENTAL. 3 bedrooms. One Full Bath. One Powder Room. Work currently being done to convert huge storage room into a study. Occupancy allowed - 4. No Smoking. No Pets. No Laundry. Huge living room with one sofa and one love seat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
806 DORLAN MILL RD
806 Dorlan Mill Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$2,400
2400 square feet of Great space available! Perfect for art studio, office, warehouse or manufacturing! So many possibilities! A brick deck with entrance door is being added for outdoor enjoyment and access! Dorlan Mill is in it's final phase of

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Available Immediately in the highly desirable West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1312 BURKE ROAD
1312 Burke Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
400 sqft
Come see this charming 3 bedroom rental in a great, convenient location with access to all major roadways leading into West Chester and Exton/ Downingtown. This three bedroom one bath is one you do not want to miss.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
325 WASHINGTON AVENUE
325 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Recently Updated first floor apartment 1 Bed/1 Bath Unit for rent right in the heart of Downingtown Borough. No Pets allowed, looking for good high quality tenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
203 YORKTOWN COURT
203 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2256 sqft
Beautiful town home with over 2200 plus sq ft living space plus 600 sq ft of finished basement, 3 bedroom 2 full 1 half bath, located in beautiful Charlestown Oaks.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
0 PAR LANE
0 Park Lane, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1920 sqft
Fabulous Applecross Country Club location! Club House, Indoor/Out Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, & a 18 Hole Nicklaus Designed Golf Course with Restaurant/Bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Exton, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Exton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Exton 1 BedroomsExton 2 BedroomsExton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsExton 3 BedroomsExton Accessible Apartments
Exton Apartments with BalconyExton Apartments with GarageExton Apartments with GymExton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsExton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Exton Apartments with ParkingExton Apartments with Washer-DryerExton Cheap PlacesExton Dog Friendly ApartmentsExton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA
Claymont, DEDowningtown, PAMalvern, PACoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPerkasie, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University