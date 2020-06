Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Adorable brick 2 story ready for its next tenant! This home features vinyl flooring throughout, cozy living room and dining room, and kitchen on the first floor. Also a back porch to enjoy the summer evenings. 2nd floor features three bedrooms and 2 baths. Efficient gas utilities and 2 off street parking spaces for convenience. Come see this home today!