All apartments in Norristown
Find more places like 722 HAWS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norristown, PA
/
722 HAWS AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

722 HAWS AVENUE

722 Haws Avenue · (484) 498-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norristown
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 2720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room. Off street parking out bac and in a great location, what a great property with dining room and a newer kitchen, Hardwood floors throughout first floor and a second widows staircase.. Door off kitchen to large back yard with alley, Full walkout basement new circuit breakers and box.Housing choice vouchers accepted. Minimum 12 month lease for a qualified candidate. No application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 HAWS AVENUE have any available units?
722 HAWS AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 HAWS AVENUE have?
Some of 722 HAWS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 HAWS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
722 HAWS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 HAWS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 722 HAWS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norristown.
Does 722 HAWS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 722 HAWS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 722 HAWS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 HAWS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 HAWS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 722 HAWS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 722 HAWS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 722 HAWS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 722 HAWS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 HAWS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 722 HAWS AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike
Norristown, PA 19403
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr
Norristown, PA 19403
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St
Norristown, PA 19401
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave
Norristown, PA 19401
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive
Norristown, PA 19403
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir
Norristown, PA 19401
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane
Norristown, PA 19401
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr
Norristown, PA 19401

Similar Pages

Norristown 1 BedroomsNorristown 2 Bedrooms
Norristown Apartments with GymNorristown Apartments with Parking
Norristown Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA
Royersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity