Norristown, PA
1215 Astor St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1215 Astor St

1215 Astor Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1525 · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Spacious dining room leads to a galley kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and access to the rear deck overlooking a garden! Wood floors continue throughout the upper level and large bedrooms that share a full bath with custom tile and soaking tub.

The Elmwood Park Zoo, Norristown Arts Hill, and Downtown Norristown are all within a mile of this property which makes it an ideal location! Easy access to Norristown Transportation Center which features multiple train and bus lines.

Small dogs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5913892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Astor St have any available units?
1215 Astor St has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Astor St have?
Some of 1215 Astor St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Astor St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Astor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Astor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Astor St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Astor St offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Astor St offers parking.
Does 1215 Astor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Astor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Astor St have a pool?
No, 1215 Astor St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Astor St have accessible units?
No, 1215 Astor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Astor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Astor St does not have units with dishwashers.
