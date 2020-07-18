1215 Astor St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Spacious dining room leads to a galley kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and access to the rear deck overlooking a garden! Wood floors continue throughout the upper level and large bedrooms that share a full bath with custom tile and soaking tub.



The Elmwood Park Zoo, Norristown Arts Hill, and Downtown Norristown are all within a mile of this property which makes it an ideal location! Easy access to Norristown Transportation Center which features multiple train and bus lines.



Small dogs welcome with additional deposit.



Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



(RLNE5913892)