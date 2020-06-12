106 Waneta St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Renovated townhouse in Southern York County within few minutes of Maryland. Updated with new flooring, paint, kitchen with breakfast bar, new carpet in bedrooms, and remodeled bathrooms.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE4844414)