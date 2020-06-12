All apartments in New Freedom
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

106 Waneta St

106 Waneta Street · (717) 220-0201
Location

106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA 17349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Waneta St · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Renovated townhouse in Southern York County within few minutes of Maryland. Updated with new flooring, paint, kitchen with breakfast bar, new carpet in bedrooms, and remodeled bathrooms.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE4844414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Waneta St have any available units?
106 Waneta St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Waneta St have?
Some of 106 Waneta St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Waneta St currently offering any rent specials?
106 Waneta St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Waneta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Waneta St is pet friendly.
Does 106 Waneta St offer parking?
Yes, 106 Waneta St does offer parking.
Does 106 Waneta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Waneta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Waneta St have a pool?
No, 106 Waneta St does not have a pool.
Does 106 Waneta St have accessible units?
No, 106 Waneta St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Waneta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Waneta St has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Waneta St have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Waneta St does not have units with air conditioning.
