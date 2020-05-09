1714 MORRIS COURT

Amenities

Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable. 2nd floor with spacious wood deck is waiting for you to call home! The expansive living room boasts a fireplace and is doused in natural light through a sliding glass door out to your private deck. The dining area can be incorporated into the living room and used as an open/oversized living room...your choice. The kitchen offers a refrigerator, gas stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and a serving window into the living room. Spacious laundry room with shelving beyond the kitchen. Living room and hall closets offer lots of storage space. Spacious 2nd bedroom with large closets. Master suite boasts a master bath with 60" vanity and a large walk-in closet with light and shelving. The community offers an in-ground pool with patio, playground, and tennis courts. Move right in and start enjoying a carefree and convenient lifestyle! Conveniently located moments from Routes 309 and 202, Montgomeryville shopping, schools, and entertainment. Listing Agent is the owner of the property.