Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:08 PM

1714 MORRIS COURT

1714 Morris Court · (610) 349-6251
Location

1714 Morris Court, Montgomeryville, PA 19454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 932 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable. 2nd floor with spacious wood deck is waiting for you to call home! The expansive living room boasts a fireplace and is doused in natural light through a sliding glass door out to your private deck. The dining area can be incorporated into the living room and used as an open/oversized living room...your choice. The kitchen offers a refrigerator, gas stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and a serving window into the living room. Spacious laundry room with shelving beyond the kitchen. Living room and hall closets offer lots of storage space. Spacious 2nd bedroom with large closets. Master suite boasts a master bath with 60" vanity and a large walk-in closet with light and shelving. The community offers an in-ground pool with patio, playground, and tennis courts. Move right in and start enjoying a carefree and convenient lifestyle! Conveniently located moments from Routes 309 and 202, Montgomeryville shopping, schools, and entertainment. Listing Agent is the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 MORRIS COURT have any available units?
1714 MORRIS COURT has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1714 MORRIS COURT have?
Some of 1714 MORRIS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 MORRIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1714 MORRIS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 MORRIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1714 MORRIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomeryville.
Does 1714 MORRIS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1714 MORRIS COURT does offer parking.
Does 1714 MORRIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 MORRIS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 MORRIS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1714 MORRIS COURT has a pool.
Does 1714 MORRIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1714 MORRIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 MORRIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 MORRIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 MORRIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 MORRIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
