149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM

149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD

149 Providence Forge Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA 19468

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq. ft. 2 story condominium QUAD, with central air, Din Rm, Kit/family rm combination, huge Lr. Very modern, well kept., with 2 walk into bedroom closets. Also includes newer fridge, clothes washer and dryer, also a dishwasher, microwave built in, el. smooth top range, covered patio, storage locker at the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have any available units?
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have?
Some of 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD offers parking.
Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have a pool?
Yes, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD has a pool.
Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have accessible units?
No, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD has units with air conditioning.
