149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD

Amenities
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq. ft. 2 story condominium QUAD, with central air, Din Rm, Kit/family rm combination, huge Lr. Very modern, well kept., with 2 walk into bedroom closets. Also includes newer fridge, clothes washer and dryer, also a dishwasher, microwave built in, el. smooth top range, covered patio, storage locker at the unit.