Monroe County, PA
3002 Pleasant View Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

3002 Pleasant View Drive

3002 Pleasant View Drive · (610) 250-8880
Location

3002 Pleasant View Drive, Monroe County, PA 18058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

Nice and clean rental property in the Pleasant Valley School District, available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located just off Rt. 209 in Polk Township. Rent is $1300 per month with first and last month's rent along with $1300 security deposit due at lease signing. No pets and no smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including: electric, gas, cable, and trash removal. Tenant is also responsible for snow removal, grass mowing and yearly shrub trimming. Standard PA Rental Application, proof of income, and credit report required. Showings will begin the week of June 1 with required COVID 19 HSA and COVID 19 PAN forms filled out by interested parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have any available units?
3002 Pleasant View Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have?
Some of 3002 Pleasant View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Pleasant View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Pleasant View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Pleasant View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Pleasant View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Pleasant View Drive offers parking.
Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Pleasant View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Pleasant View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Pleasant View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Pleasant View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Pleasant View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Pleasant View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
