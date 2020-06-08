3002 Pleasant View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice and clean rental property in the Pleasant Valley School District, available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located just off Rt. 209 in Polk Township. Rent is $1300 per month with first and last month's rent along with $1300 security deposit due at lease signing. No pets and no smoking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including: electric, gas, cable, and trash removal. Tenant is also responsible for snow removal, grass mowing and yearly shrub trimming. Standard PA Rental Application, proof of income, and credit report required. Showings will begin the week of June 1 with required COVID 19 HSA and COVID 19 PAN forms filled out by interested parties.