Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Old Forge, PA📍
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
1 Unit Available
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.
1 Unit Available
Pittston
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
1 Unit Available
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1011 Scranton St
1011 Scranton Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
5120 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Beautiful updated 3 bedroom apartment close to downtown.
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
1 Unit Available
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard, Moosic, PA
Studio
$3,900
1868 sqft
This 2000 sq ft corner suite offers a flexible open office layout, a vestibule with window reception area, and a conference room. 35,000 SF class A office building, I40 parking spots, steel and concrete construction.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.
1 Unit Available
West Mountain
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
150 South Sumner Avenue, Rear House
150 South Sumner Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
This beautiful home will be available in August! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath rear unit in Scranton! Features: ° Spacious eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove and large microwave ° Three bedrooms with closets ° Two bathrooms ° Laundry room with
1 Unit Available
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
827 N Main Ave, 1st Floor
827 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment with gas stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer hook ups. Tenants pay: gas, electric, water & sewer. 1st floor unit. Pets allowed with pet fees.
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Old Forge from include Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre, Bangor, Dunmore, and Scranton.