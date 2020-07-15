Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Some select units have a fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $70
restrictions: BET Conventional Housing Communities are pet friendly. We allow up to two pets with a maximum combined weight of 100 pounds. We require a $300 pet deposit and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per apartment. There is also a $35 monthly pet fee per pet. All pets must be approved by the Property Manager per our breed restriction list and other restrictions, including locations within the community, per the individual property community policies
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Two assigned off street parking spaces per unit.
