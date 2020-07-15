All apartments in Maple Glen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:32 AM

Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes

9 Bridle Ln · (213) 444-2531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA 19044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G46 · Avail. Oct 19

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit G13 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Some select units have a fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $70
restrictions: BET Conventional Housing Communities are pet friendly. We allow up to two pets with a maximum combined weight of 100 pounds. We require a $300 pet deposit and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per apartment. There is also a $35 monthly pet fee per pet. All pets must be approved by the Property Manager per our breed restriction list and other restrictions, including locations within the community, per the individual property community policies
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Two assigned off street parking spaces per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have any available units?
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes has 2 units available starting at $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have?
Some of Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
