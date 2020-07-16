All apartments in Linwood
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE

1557 Chichester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Chichester Avenue, Linwood, PA 19061

Welcome Home to this newly renovated and very spacious corner single home showcasing over 2450 sq ft including 4+ bedrooms and 2 full baths. This extra-large home has a sizable kitchen with ample cabinets and countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry & tile floor. Oodles of windows within the home let in the natural light. The living room and dining room with newly finished hardwoods are also bright and cherry. The first floor also hosts a large welcoming entry vestibule plus 2 other rooms which can be used as a study/computer room or another bedroom. A large mud room/laundry room and full bath round out the 1st floor. Upstairs hosts 4 comfortably sized bedrooms, a large spacious hallway, and the 2nd full bath. The 3rd floor hosts an expansive finished attic which extends the full length of the house. The exterior boasts a porch in the front of the house and a deck in the rear of the house. The yard is large and fully fenced apart from the driveway area. There is also both front and side street parking. This home is only a couple miles from tax free Delaware, I 95, transportation, shopping, library, post office and all schools. Owner prefers a 2 year lease. Good credit is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have any available units?
1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linwood, PA.
What amenities does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have?
Some of 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linwood.
Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
