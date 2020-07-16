1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome Home to this newly renovated and very spacious corner single home showcasing over 2450 sq ft including 4+ bedrooms and 2 full baths. This extra-large home has a sizable kitchen with ample cabinets and countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry & tile floor. Oodles of windows within the home let in the natural light. The living room and dining room with newly finished hardwoods are also bright and cherry. The first floor also hosts a large welcoming entry vestibule plus 2 other rooms which can be used as a study/computer room or another bedroom. A large mud room/laundry room and full bath round out the 1st floor. Upstairs hosts 4 comfortably sized bedrooms, a large spacious hallway, and the 2nd full bath. The 3rd floor hosts an expansive finished attic which extends the full length of the house. The exterior boasts a porch in the front of the house and a deck in the rear of the house. The yard is large and fully fenced apart from the driveway area. There is also both front and side street parking. This home is only a couple miles from tax free Delaware, I 95, transportation, shopping, library, post office and all schools. Owner prefers a 2 year lease. Good credit is a must.