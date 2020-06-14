All apartments in Kulpsville
613 PIEDMONT COURT

613 Piedmont Court · (215) 858-6319
Location

613 Piedmont Court, Kulpsville, PA 19446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living. The condo fee is includied in the monthly rent and includes a community swimming pool, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, trash pick-up, lawn, snow removal and common area maintenance. Updates to this property include fresh paint, vinyl plank flooring and new baseboards throughout. The first floor features newer kitchen cabinets, half bath and a living area that opens to the paver patio. Kitchen includes a stainless electric range & stainless microwave oven. The second floor provides three bedrooms, a full bath as well as the washer & dryer access. There are pull down stairs access to extra storage in the attic. Close access to turnpike, shopping and restaurants. Rent is $1700/month plus water & sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have any available units?
613 PIEDMONT COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have?
Some of 613 PIEDMONT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 PIEDMONT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
613 PIEDMONT COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 PIEDMONT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 613 PIEDMONT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kulpsville.
Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT offer parking?
No, 613 PIEDMONT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 PIEDMONT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 613 PIEDMONT COURT has a pool.
Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have accessible units?
No, 613 PIEDMONT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 PIEDMONT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 PIEDMONT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 PIEDMONT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
