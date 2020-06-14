613 PIEDMONT COURT

Amenities

Welcome to 613 Piedmont Ct. Located conveniently in the Morgandale community, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom unit is perfect for those renters looking for low maintenance living. The condo fee is includied in the monthly rent and includes a community swimming pool, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, walking trails, trash pick-up, lawn, snow removal and common area maintenance. Updates to this property include fresh paint, vinyl plank flooring and new baseboards throughout. The first floor features newer kitchen cabinets, half bath and a living area that opens to the paver patio. Kitchen includes a stainless electric range & stainless microwave oven. The second floor provides three bedrooms, a full bath as well as the washer & dryer access. There are pull down stairs access to extra storage in the attic. Close access to turnpike, shopping and restaurants. Rent is $1700/month plus water & sewer.