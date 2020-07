Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving yoga

Pamper yourself with our hotel-style amenities. Our fitness center features a brand new state-of-the-art techno fitness equipment. Enjoy complimentary, instructor led Pilates and fitness classes twice a week. Relax in our solar-heated swimming pool which features a sundeck and shaded canopy areas. The summer aqua-aerobics class is our residents' favorite.

Continental breakfasts, weekly trips to museums, galleries and theaters are some of the social events our residents enjoy. The resident shuttle will take you to local shops, malls or the Jenkintown Train Station. Our supreme location offers convenient shopping next door at Acme Supermarket and the Shops at The Pavilion, where you will find on-site professional services amd retail boutiques. This property is surrounded by a variety of great neighborhoods. We are located in Jenkintown and minutes to Abington, Willow Grove and a short drive to Center City.