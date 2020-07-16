6 WOODVIEW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking media room

Showings resume July 16th. Unit available 8/1/2020: Beautiful end unit in Saw Mill Valley overlooking serene grounds! Spacious 3 BR 2 bath townhouse plus roomy loft, featuring courtyard entrance and plenty of parking. You'll love preparing meals in this efficiently designed granite kitchen w/ tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances, and pantry closet. Breakfast bar opens to Dining & Living Areas with chair rail, wainscoting, and soaring ceilings. Sliders from there lead to a semi-private patio, perfect for growing flowers and your own vegetables and herbs. Two bedrooms are on the main level with full bath and nearby stacked washer & dryer. Master bedroom & bath are upstairs with an open loft w/ double closets for extra storage. Great opportunity and excellent location. Love to run or walk? It's just a few steps away from the Power Line Trail. Ultra convenient to shops, theatres, parks, and major roadways/turnpike. Association fee is covered in the monthly rent. Please note: excellent credit needed, and sorry, but No Pets. Must be qualified to see, plus strict CDC guidelines are a must.