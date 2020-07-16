All apartments in Horsham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

6 WOODVIEW COURT

6 Woodview Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Woodview Court, Horsham, PA 19044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
Showings resume July 16th. Unit available 8/1/2020: Beautiful end unit in Saw Mill Valley overlooking serene grounds! Spacious 3 BR 2 bath townhouse plus roomy loft, featuring courtyard entrance and plenty of parking. You'll love preparing meals in this efficiently designed granite kitchen w/ tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances, and pantry closet. Breakfast bar opens to Dining & Living Areas with chair rail, wainscoting, and soaring ceilings. Sliders from there lead to a semi-private patio, perfect for growing flowers and your own vegetables and herbs. Two bedrooms are on the main level with full bath and nearby stacked washer & dryer. Master bedroom & bath are upstairs with an open loft w/ double closets for extra storage. Great opportunity and excellent location. Love to run or walk? It's just a few steps away from the Power Line Trail. Ultra convenient to shops, theatres, parks, and major roadways/turnpike. Association fee is covered in the monthly rent. Please note: excellent credit needed, and sorry, but No Pets. Must be qualified to see, plus strict CDC guidelines are a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have any available units?
6 WOODVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horsham, PA.
What amenities does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have?
Some of 6 WOODVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 WOODVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6 WOODVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 WOODVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6 WOODVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horsham.
Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6 WOODVIEW COURT offers parking.
Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 WOODVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 6 WOODVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 6 WOODVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 WOODVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 WOODVIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 WOODVIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
