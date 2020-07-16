All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 347 S. 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, PA
/
347 S. 15th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

347 S. 15th St

347 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

347 South 15th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
South Alison Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a 5 bedroom 1 bath property. It has been updated with fresh paint and flooring throughout. It also has a brand new kitchen, bathroom and all fixtures are brand new. Large home with plenty of space.

(RLNE5291724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 S. 15th St have any available units?
347 S. 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, PA.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
Is 347 S. 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
347 S. 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 S. 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 347 S. 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 347 S. 15th St offer parking?
No, 347 S. 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 347 S. 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 S. 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 S. 15th St have a pool?
No, 347 S. 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 347 S. 15th St have accessible units?
No, 347 S. 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 347 S. 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 S. 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 S. 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 S. 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconiesHarrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PAYork, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PACamp Hill, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAManchester, PA
Wrightsville, PADover, PACarlisle, PAGlen Rock, PAParkville, PAGrantley, PAGettysburg, PAShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of Pennsylvania