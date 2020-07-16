209-211 Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This unit is very upscale with a great sizeable living area that features central air and heat. The kitchen features a center island with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, deep brown cabinets, and beautiful hanging island lights. The bathroom has a unique farm sink with a walk in shower along with your own washer and dryer. The bedroom is great in size along with the closet space. All utilities are included except electric or gas. We are allowing small animals that are 20lbs or less in the unit for an additional fee.



For serious inquiries, please complete an application online at lbrproperties.managebuilding.com. There is an application fee of $25.00 per adult. Once you complete the application, we will be in contact with a showing date and additional information.