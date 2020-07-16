All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 209-211 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, PA
/
209-211 Walnut Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

209-211 Walnut Street

209 Walnut St · (717) 304-3431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Downtown Harrisburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This unit is very upscale with a great sizeable living area that features central air and heat. The kitchen features a center island with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, deep brown cabinets, and beautiful hanging island lights. The bathroom has a unique farm sink with a walk in shower along with your own washer and dryer. The bedroom is great in size along with the closet space. All utilities are included except electric or gas. We are allowing small animals that are 20lbs or less in the unit for an additional fee.

For serious inquiries, please complete an application online at lbrproperties.managebuilding.com. There is an application fee of $25.00 per adult. Once you complete the application, we will be in contact with a showing date and additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209-211 Walnut Street have any available units?
209-211 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, PA.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 209-211 Walnut Street have?
Some of 209-211 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209-211 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
209-211 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209-211 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 209-211 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 209-211 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 209-211 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 209-211 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209-211 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209-211 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 209-211 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 209-211 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 209-211 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209-211 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209-211 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 209-211 Walnut Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17111
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln
Harrisburg, PA 17111
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconiesHarrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, PAYork, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PACamp Hill, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAManchester, PA
Wrightsville, PADover, PACarlisle, PAGlen Rock, PAParkville, PAGrantley, PAGettysburg, PAShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity