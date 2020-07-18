1907 Penn St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.



It includes original hardwood floors on the first floor, central air, gas heat, new kitchen and baths, modern paint scheme along with all appliances including washer/dryer in the second floor laundry.



Private fenced deck/patio in the back and a full basement for storage.



Lease term is one year. Security deposit is $1,395. Application fee is $30/pp. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Cats and small dogs permitted.