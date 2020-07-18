All apartments in Harrisburg
1907 Penn St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:22 PM

1907 Penn St

1907 Penn Street · (717) 839-5269
Location

1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Old Uptown Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.

It includes original hardwood floors on the first floor, central air, gas heat, new kitchen and baths, modern paint scheme along with all appliances including washer/dryer in the second floor laundry.

Private fenced deck/patio in the back and a full basement for storage.

Lease term is one year. Security deposit is $1,395. Application fee is $30/pp. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Cats and small dogs permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Penn St have any available units?
1907 Penn St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Penn St have?
Some of 1907 Penn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Penn St currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Penn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Penn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Penn St is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Penn St offer parking?
No, 1907 Penn St does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Penn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Penn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Penn St have a pool?
No, 1907 Penn St does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Penn St have accessible units?
No, 1907 Penn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Penn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Penn St does not have units with dishwashers.
