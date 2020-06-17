All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:42 AM

117 N RIVER STREET

117 North River Street · (717) 802-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Downtown Harrisburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row. 1 block to Capitol. Easy few blocks to city highlights: Whitaker Center , the Forum, State Museum, and shopping at Strawberry Square. Library and government center/police station right around the corner. Downstairs features open floor plan. Kitchen has full size appliances including dishwasher and microwave and eat-in breakfast bar. Spacious living area is light filled southern facing windows. Second floor has one bedroom with private full bath and second bedroom with door to full bath shared with third floor bedroom. Porch off second bedroom. Full size washer and dryer on second floor. Tenant pays electric (includes heat) and trash. Landlord pays water/sewer. Security deposit of $1,300 and monthly rent of $1300 with year lease required. Parking on street with city parking permit ($30 per year).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 N RIVER STREET have any available units?
117 N RIVER STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 N RIVER STREET have?
Some of 117 N RIVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 N RIVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
117 N RIVER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 N RIVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 117 N RIVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 117 N RIVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 117 N RIVER STREET does offer parking.
Does 117 N RIVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 N RIVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 N RIVER STREET have a pool?
No, 117 N RIVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 117 N RIVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 117 N RIVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 117 N RIVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 N RIVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
