117 N RIVER STREET

Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row. 1 block to Capitol. Easy few blocks to city highlights: Whitaker Center , the Forum, State Museum, and shopping at Strawberry Square. Library and government center/police station right around the corner. Downstairs features open floor plan. Kitchen has full size appliances including dishwasher and microwave and eat-in breakfast bar. Spacious living area is light filled southern facing windows. Second floor has one bedroom with private full bath and second bedroom with door to full bath shared with third floor bedroom. Porch off second bedroom. Full size washer and dryer on second floor. Tenant pays electric (includes heat) and trash. Landlord pays water/sewer. Security deposit of $1,300 and monthly rent of $1300 with year lease required. Parking on street with city parking permit ($30 per year).