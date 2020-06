Amenities

This beautiful brick rancher home has all hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, formal dining room and first floor family room. Large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Lots of storage and closet space. Large corner lot with concrete patio. Partially finished basement with full bath and new carpeting. No Pets or Smokers please. Full applicaton with credit and referreces required. Minimum 650 credit score, 70K income and no more than 4 occupants please. Lawn service availalble for $100 per month. Tenants apply online through RentSpree https://apply.link/2Uyh2Zp