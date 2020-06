Amenities

Relax on your front porch this summer! Plenty of space in this all-brick duplex with tons of natural light. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full basement, and large, walk-up attic for storage. New flooring and fresh paint. Great location--walkable neighborhood close to Hanover town center. Private back yard. 1-car garage. Available now. A must see! Only $950 per month plus utilities. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.