131 New St B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc



Available 6/15/20.



Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station. Perfect for commuting into the city, or anyone working/going to school in the area (Arcadia, Salus, Abington Hospital, Penn State Abington, etc).



Beautifully renovated XL second and third floor apartment- washer dryer in unit. Heat/water included; tenants pay for electricity and Comcast telecom.



1 year lease. First month, last month, and security deposit ($1,625) due at signing. *will consider spreading the last month's rent over first three months of lease.



Cats with pet fee, no dogs. No smoking.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Sr2FRbTvNs&feature=youtu.be

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60011

No Dogs Allowed



