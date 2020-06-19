All apartments in Glenside
Find more places like 131 New St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenside, PA
/
131 New St B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

131 New St B

131 New St · (215) 206-9860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

131 New St, Glenside, PA 19038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011

Available 6/15/20.

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station. Perfect for commuting into the city, or anyone working/going to school in the area (Arcadia, Salus, Abington Hospital, Penn State Abington, etc).

Beautifully renovated XL second and third floor apartment- washer dryer in unit. Heat/water included; tenants pay for electricity and Comcast telecom.

1 year lease. First month, last month, and security deposit ($1,625) due at signing. *will consider spreading the last month's rent over first three months of lease.

Cats with pet fee, no dogs. No smoking.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Sr2FRbTvNs&feature=youtu.be
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60011
Property Id 60011

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 New St B have any available units?
131 New St B has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 New St B have?
Some of 131 New St B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 New St B currently offering any rent specials?
131 New St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 New St B pet-friendly?
No, 131 New St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenside.
Does 131 New St B offer parking?
No, 131 New St B does not offer parking.
Does 131 New St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 New St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 New St B have a pool?
No, 131 New St B does not have a pool.
Does 131 New St B have accessible units?
No, 131 New St B does not have accessible units.
Does 131 New St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 New St B has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 New St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 New St B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 New St B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave
Glenside, PA 19038

Similar Pages

Glenside 1 BedroomsGlenside 2 Bedrooms
Glenside Accessible ApartmentsGlenside Apartments with Parking
Glenside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ
Echelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PAFeasterville, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity