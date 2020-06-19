131 New St B

Amenities
Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011
Available 6/15/20.
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station. Perfect for commuting into the city, or anyone working/going to school in the area (Arcadia, Salus, Abington Hospital, Penn State Abington, etc).
Beautifully renovated XL second and third floor apartment- washer dryer in unit. Heat/water included; tenants pay for electricity and Comcast telecom.
1 year lease. First month, last month, and security deposit ($1,625) due at signing. *will consider spreading the last month's rent over first three months of lease.
Cats with pet fee, no dogs. No smoking.
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Sr2FRbTvNs&feature=youtu.be
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60011
Property Id 60011
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5746265)