Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:14 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Manchester St
102 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
102 Manchester St Available 07/24/20 Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this large home features a big 16' x 12'6" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 14'4" x 10'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Off Street parking to rear of home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
100 School St Apt G
100 School Street, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 School St Apt G Available 07/31/20 Apartment - Glen Rock Borough 1st fl Apartment featuring new carpet in the bedroom, walk-in closet, and a laundromat on the premises. Off street parking. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4995465)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Hanover Street, 3rd Floor
127 Hanover St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
3rd floor Apartment - Glen Rock Borough 3rd floor apartment with a large 17' x 13'7" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 14'11" x 11'4" . Off Street Parking. Property is conveniently located close to RT i83. No pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
72 HERITAGE COURT
72 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor
16103 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Located in New Freedom Borough this town home features a big 19'3" x 19' living room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 16'11" x 8'1" with doors to 20 x 20' deck, Lower level Family room is

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
12 N Second Street - 12 N Second Street-Commercial Space
12 North 2nd Street, New Freedom, PA
Studio
$1,000
675 sqft
Commercial unit in New Freedom - Commercial 1 story building, included 1 off-street parking spot.On-street parking for clients. Shop size: 675 sq. ft. Handicap bathroom, 8.25 x 7.25. Main Area/room: 29.5x13.75x22.25.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 02:11 PM
21 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Seven Valleys Road
1515 Seven Valleys Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1515 Seven Valleys Road Available 08/07/20 Single Family Home - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools this farm house style home offers a big 18'6" x 13'4" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen measuring 11'2" x 14'.6".

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2340 Croll School Rd
2340 Croll School Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
2340 Croll School Rd Available 09/30/20 Single Family Home - Located in Spring Garden Township this York Suburban School District ranch style home offers a large 19' x 14' living room,11' x 17' kitchen with appliances. 1st floor laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5051579)

1 of 8

Last updated May 18 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glen Rock, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glen Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

