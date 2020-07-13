/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet). Big 11' x 15'11" Living Rm, Kitchen with Oven-range and refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Valley St.
37 Valley Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
37 Valley St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
27 North Pleasant Avenue
27 North Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
1344 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3900 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 6
3900 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3900 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt 6 Available 08/07/20 Apartment - Located in Popular Salem Village in North Codorus township this 2 bedroom apartment offers a great location. 11'5" x 15'9" Living Room, Kitchen measuring 8'5" x 9'11".
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms 1.5 baths house for Rent! - Dallastown School District!! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths. Fully fenced in yard on about 1 acre of land! Master bedroom with balcony!! Stainless Steel Stove and Fridge.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2
3533 Messersmith Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2 Available 09/04/20 Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools. This 1 bedroom apartment also features an 11'3" x 16'3" Living Room, and kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5845380)
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd. Apt. #3
3914 Tunnel Hill Rd, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township this apartment is located in a complex that offers a convenient location. 13'3" x 15'1" Living room, 9'11" x 7'8" Kitchen w/oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5562633)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.
