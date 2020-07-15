Apartment List
/
PA
/
glen rock
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Glen Rock, PA with garages

Glen Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Rock

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Rock

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
64 HERITAGE COURT
64 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor
16103 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Located in New Freedom Borough this town home features a big 19'3" x 19' living room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 16'11" x 8'1" with doors to 20 x 20' deck, Lower level Family room is
Results within 10 miles of Glen Rock

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 PIN OAK LANE
1037 Pin Oak Ln, York County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4315 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THIS STUNNING, BRAND NEW, 5BR/4.5 BATH COLONIAL WITH 3-CAR GARAGE ON PREMIUM LOT IN REGENT'S GLEN'S BOX HILL SECTION. MINUTES FROM I-83 , WELLSPAN YORK HOSPITAL, YORK COLLEGE.

1 of 8

Last updated May 18 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2340 Croll School Rd
2340 Croll School Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
2340 Croll School Rd Available 09/30/20 Single Family Home - Located in Spring Garden Township this York Suburban School District ranch style home offers a large 19' x 14' living room,11' x 17' kitchen with appliances. 1st floor laundry.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
419 E Main Street
419 East Main Street, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
419 E Main Street Available 08/10/20 Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Dallastown Borough home featuring a 16'7" x 13' Living Rm, 11'3" x 8'6" Kitchen, 2nd floor balcony, Finished basement, 2 car garage. (RLNE4824821)

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Seven Valleys Road
1515 Seven Valleys Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1515 Seven Valleys Road Available 08/07/20 Single Family Home - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools this farm house style home offers a big 18'6" x 13'4" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen measuring 11'2" x 14'.6".

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Glen Rock, PA

Glen Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Glen Rock 2 BedroomsGlen Rock 3 Bedrooms
Glen Rock Apartments with ParkingGlen Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Glen Rock Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDShrewsbury, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAStewartstown, PARed Lion, PAEast York, PA
Shiloh, PAWeigelstown, PAParkville, PADover, PAHanover, PAManchester, PAWestminster, MDWrightsville, PAReisterstown, MDTimonium, MDEldersburg, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College